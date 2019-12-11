Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to full practice

Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

The same applies to running back James Conner (shoulder), which, in the absence of any setbacks sets the stage for the Steelers to get both players back this weekend following three-game absences on their part. We'll continue to track Smith-Schuster's status as the week rolls along to see if he maintains full practice participation and in turn approaches Sunday night's game against the Bills minus an injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories