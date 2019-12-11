Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to full practice
Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
The same applies to running back James Conner (shoulder), which, in the absence of any setbacks sets the stage for the Steelers to get both players back this weekend following three-game absences on their part. We'll continue to track Smith-Schuster's status as the week rolls along to see if he maintains full practice participation and in turn approaches Sunday night's game against the Bills minus an injury designation.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practice reps incoming•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hopes to return Week 15•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not playing Week 14•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dubbed week-to-week•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Considered questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...