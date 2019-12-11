Play

Steelers' James Conner: Logs full practice

Conner (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

Coach Mike Tomlin has yet to confirm Conner will put an end to a three-game absence Sunday against the Bills, but things seem to be trending in that direction based on the running back's lack of limitations for the first practice of Week 15. If Conner is indeed back in the mix this weekend, it's unclear if he would immediately step into a clear No. 1 role out of the backfield, as Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte have both had their moments over the past three weeks. A further unknown in the backfield equation is the status of pass-catching threat Jaylen Samuels, who missed practice Wednesday with a groin injury.

