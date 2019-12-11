Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury

Freeman was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman carried 17 times for 84 yards and recorded his first rushing touchdown of the season in Sunday's win over the Panthers, but apparently picked up an injury along the way. The severity of the veteran running back's knee issue isn't known, but he'll at least need to resume practicing on a limited basis Thursday and/or Friday to have any shot at playing in San Francisco this weekend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories