Packers' Jimmy Graham: Limited Wednesday
Graham (wrist) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Graham put together one-catch performances in both of the Packers' two post-bye contests, but this past Sunday against the Redskins, he bounced back with a 3-49-0 line on five targets. His practice reps are capped on a weekly basis, so there's little worry he won't be cleared by the release of the last Week 15 injury report.
