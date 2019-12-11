Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday
McDonald (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
McDonald, who was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Cardinals, remains in the NFL's concussion protocol at this stage of the week. If he's unable to gain clearance for this weekend's game against the Bills, Nick Vannett and Zach Gentry would be next in line for the Steelers' Week 15 tight end reps.
