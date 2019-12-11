Play

Njoku (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In his return to action from a wrist injury in Week 14, Njoku logged 20 out of a possible 54 snaps on offense in the Browns' win over the Bengals, en route to catching one of his three targets for four yards. Now the tight end is contending with a knee issue, but at this stage it remains to be seen if it's something minor he's simply managing or an injury that cropped up at practice Wednesday.

