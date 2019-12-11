Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited Wednesday

Fuller (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

While Fuller's limited participation Wednesday offers hope that he might return to action Sunday against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle noted earlier Wednesday that coach Bill O'Brien is (for now) noncommittal about the explosive wideout's Week 15 status. If Fuller remains out or is limited this weekend, added Week 15 snaps/targets would be available for Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories