Chargers' Mike Williams: Limited at practice Wednesday

Williams (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Williams was limited last Wednesday and Thursday as well, as he continues to manage a knee issue, but he then practiced fully Friday and approached Week 14 action free of an injury designation. Look for a similar pattern to occur this week as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. The wideout logged 43 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in this past weekend''s blowout win over the Jaguars, en route to catching two of his three targets for 63 yards and his first TD catch of the season.

