Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited participant Wednesday
Rhodes (ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
A limited designation this early in the week isn't at all surprising for Rhodes, who should remain on track to gear up Sunday against the Chargers as long as he avoids any setbacks.
