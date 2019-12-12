Play

Cowboys' Sean Lee: Not practicing Wednesday

Lee (pectoral) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Lee was able to play through this injury in this past Thursday's loss to the Bears, logging an 84-percent snap share and five tackles (four solo). The veteran linebacker didn't miss a practice leading up to that contest, so while it's possible the Cowboys are just exercising caution, it's certainly a situation to monitor since Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is already expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rams.

