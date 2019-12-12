Play

Willson (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With some activity under his belt, Willson may be inching toward his first game action since Week 10. Still, he may have to get out of this week unscathed in order to suit up Sunday in Carolina. And even if he does, Willson likely will be relegated to a reserve role due to Jacob Hollister's emergence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories