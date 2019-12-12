Giants' Evan Engram: Remains limited at practice
Engram (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Back-to-back limited sessions are encouraging with regard to the tight end's Week 15 status, but Engram would likely have to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Dolphins minus an injury designation.
