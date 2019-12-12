Play

Peterson (undisclosed) was held out of practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson is receiving his customary Thursday off, and while the previous DNPs more or less have been maintenance-related, an injury (likely his toe) will be referenced on the Redskins' second Week 15 practice report. Confirmation will arrive Thursday afternoon.

