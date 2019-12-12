Play

The Lions placed Hand (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Hand's injury-riddled 2019 campaign now comes to an end. The second-year pro appeared in just three contests, during which he notched six tackles (four solo) and one defended pass. Hand will now set his sights on returning to full health in time for offseason workouts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories