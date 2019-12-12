Play

Hurns (ankle/knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Hurns didn't practice Wednesday while nursing ankle and knee injuries, but he now appears back to full health. With DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson both still in the concussion protocol and limited in practice, Hurns could be called upon to step into an every-down role on offense during Sunday's tilt against the Giants.

