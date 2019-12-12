Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns to practice

Freeman (knee) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The return to practice, even in a limited capacity, puts Freeman on track to play in Sunday's game at San Francisco. The matchups is far from optimal, but Freeman at least appears to have a steady workload, coming off back-to-back games with exactly 17 carries and four receptions.

