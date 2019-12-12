Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns to practice
Freeman (knee) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The return to practice, even in a limited capacity, puts Freeman on track to play in Sunday's game at San Francisco. The matchups is far from optimal, but Freeman at least appears to have a steady workload, coming off back-to-back games with exactly 17 carries and four receptions.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not on field Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Efficient rusher during Week 14 win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Struggles on ground persist•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ready to face Saints•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Practices without limitations•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week...