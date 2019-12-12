Cardinals' Christian Kirk: Remains limited Thursday
Kirk (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Kirk is dealing with an ankle injury this week, which may merely be a maintenance-related decision after he sat out Weeks 5 through 7 with a similar issue. Assuming he gets the all-clear by week's end -- or as late as 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff -- he'll be looking to take advantage of a Browns defense that has given up 7.7 yards per target and 11 touchdowns to wide receivers in 13 games in 2019.
