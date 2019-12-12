Play

Njoku (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku is thus on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals. The tight end didn't make much of a mark (one catch for four yards) in his return to action from a wrist injury in Week 14, but he's at least in a decent position to bounce back this weekend, given Arizona's struggles containing tight ends this season.

