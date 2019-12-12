Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Another limited practice

Jacobs (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jacobs is thought to be trending in the right direction after sitting out last weekend's loss to the Titans. The Raiders' top back is still likely to be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, in any case.

