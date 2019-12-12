Play

Graham (wrist) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Graham typically sheds his designation by the end of each week, so Friday's injury report may clear up his availability, per usual. Assuming he gains clearance to play Sunday, he'll be attempting to exploit a Bears defense that has allowed the third-most catches (81) to tight ends this season.

