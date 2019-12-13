Giants' Evan Engram: Not on track to play Week 15
Engram (foot) is not expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2017 first-round pick has worked as a limited practice participant this week and hasn't appeared to suffer a setback, but he apparently hasn't progressed enough from the left foot sprain to make returning from the four-game absence worth the risk. Engram's availability will receive further clarity when the Giants release their official injury report Friday, but at this point his status is trending in the wrong direction.
