Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not cleared for contact
Coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Howard (shoulder) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 25-year-old is likely to be listed as a limited practice participant again Friday, which has been the case since the Week 10 bye due to his shoulder stinger. Howard received the questionable tag Week 14 before ultimately being inactive, a result which could be replicated this weekend. Miles Sanders is in line to continue working as Philadelphia's top running back while Howard's status remains up in the air.
