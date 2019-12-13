Play

Wims (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Wims appears truly questionable, with a limited practice Friday representing his only participation of the week. Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has already been ruled out, so an absence for Wims would free up snaps for Cordarrelle Patterson and Riley Ridley behind top targets Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller.

