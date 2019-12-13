Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday.

Edelman sat out practice Wednesday, but his absence was deemed a load management issue. At this stage there's nothing to suggest that the Patriots' top pass-catcher is in danger of missing this weekend's contest and confirmation of his Week 15 availability is slated to arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Patriots kicking off at 1:00 ET.