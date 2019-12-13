Play

Dunbar (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Dunbar suffered the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Packers and didn't practice this week, so it's somewhat surprising he still has a chance to suit up Week 15. Jimmy Moreland and Danny Johnson could see increased reps this weekend since Fabian Moreau (hamstring) and Josh Norman (illness) are also questionable.

