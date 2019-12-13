Play

Peko will be added to the Broncos' 53-man roster, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Peko continues to bounce around the league. He saw four games with Buffalo this season and has since been claimed and waived by the Colts. This will be his second stint with the Broncos.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories