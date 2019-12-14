Play

Havenstein (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Havenstein logged a full workload at Wednesday's practice, so it is unclear if he suffered some type of setback as the week progressed. If he does indeed sit out, look for Bobby Evans to fill in at right tackle.

