Desir (groin) has been deemed questionable for Monday's game against the Saints.

After back-to-back limited practices, Desir was able to log a full workload Saturday, which indicates he is trending in the right direction. Fellow starting cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) has already been ruled out, so the Colts would be spread pretty thin if Desir is also unable to go.

