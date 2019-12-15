Play

Skipper was promoted to the Lions' 53-man roster Saturday.

Skipper has been on Detroit's practice squad since being waived toward the end of November, but he'll now rejoin the active roster. The 25-year-old provides depth at offensive tackle with Rick Wagner (knee) sidelined this week.

