Steelers' James Conner: Expected to play Sunday

Conner (shoulder), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Conner was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, so this report continues the trend indicating he should play. However, fantasy players will want to double check his status before the 8:20 pm ET start. The AC joint sprain in his right shoulder has sidelined him for all but one of the Steelers' previous six games. As a result, the Steelers could choose to ease him back into the mix with a more limited workload than he's typically handled when available this season.

