Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active Sunday
Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Edelman has been playing through aches and pains of late, but a knee issue cropped up on this week's injury report and it wasn't until he navigated his way through a pre-game workout that he was deemed fit to suit up Sunday. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Edelman should continue to operate as QB Tom Brady's most trusted target. He's logged double-digit targets in each of his last eight games, en route to putting up a fantasy-friendly 90/1,010/6 stat line through 13 contests.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Status hinges on pregame workout•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Travels with team to Cincy•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back at practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Managing knee, shoulder issues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...