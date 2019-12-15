Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as active Sunday

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Edelman has been playing through aches and pains of late, but a knee issue cropped up on this week's injury report and it wasn't until he navigated his way through a pre-game workout that he was deemed fit to suit up Sunday. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Edelman should continue to operate as QB Tom Brady's most trusted target. He's logged double-digit targets in each of his last eight games, en route to putting up a fantasy-friendly 90/1,010/6 stat line through 13 contests.

