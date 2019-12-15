Play

Stewart (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Stewart appears to be a healthy scratch for Week 15. In his stead, Jamel Dean, Ryan Smith and Mazzi Wilkins are candidates to play expanded depth roles in Tampa Bay's secondary.

