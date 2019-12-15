Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving
Robinson caught seven passes for 125 yards in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Robinson had just nine yards at halftime, but with Chicago falling behind by double digits early in the second half, he ended up with 14 targets, and the Packers were unable to slow him down as he posted at least 86 yards for the fourth time over his last six games. Although he'll face a Kansas City defense in week 16 that has done well to limit opposing wide receivers this season, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option to close out the fantasy season.
More News
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Pair of touchdown grabs in win•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Another fruitful fantasy effort•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Goes off Sunday•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Just 15 yards in loss•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving•
-
Bears' Allen Robinson: Worst performance of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...