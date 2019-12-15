Bears' Allen Robinson: Leads team in receiving

Robinson caught seven passes for 125 yards in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Robinson had just nine yards at halftime, but with Chicago falling behind by double digits early in the second half, he ended up with 14 targets, and the Packers were unable to slow him down as he posted at least 86 yards for the fourth time over his last six games. Although he'll face a Kansas City defense in week 16 that has done well to limit opposing wide receivers this season, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option to close out the fantasy season.