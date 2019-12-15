Bears' Anthony Miller: Best performance of season
Miller caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
After a quiet first half, the Bears fell way behind on the scoreboard in the third quarter, and Miller ended up with a team-high 15 targets, leading to his second 100-yard performance and second touchdown of the season. He has now been targeted at least nine times in four of his last five games, and his current role in the offense will make him a strong fantasy option in a Week 16 home contest against the Chiefs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...