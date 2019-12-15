Miller caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After a quiet first half, the Bears fell way behind on the scoreboard in the third quarter, and Miller ended up with a team-high 15 targets, leading to his second 100-yard performance and second touchdown of the season. He has now been targeted at least nine times in four of his last five games, and his current role in the offense will make him a strong fantasy option in a Week 16 home contest against the Chiefs.