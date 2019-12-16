Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by 49ers
Freeman logged 39 rushing yards on 12 carries and caught two of three targets for 16 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.
Those fantasy GMs with vested interest in Freeman have been benefited by his Week 14 rushing touchdown and ability to make consistent contributions as a pass catcher, but neither category was present Week 15 against the 49ers. Freeman was held under 3.9 yards per carry for the fifth time in his past sixth appearances, while his two catches tied a season low. Though he has garnered double-digit carries in all but two appearances thus far in 2019, Freeman possesses just one rushing TD heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars' bottom-three rush defense.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to play•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not on field Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Efficient rusher during Week 14 win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Struggles on ground persist•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...