Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by 49ers

Freeman logged 39 rushing yards on 12 carries and caught two of three targets for 16 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco.

Those fantasy GMs with vested interest in Freeman have been benefited by his Week 14 rushing touchdown and ability to make consistent contributions as a pass catcher, but neither category was present Week 15 against the 49ers. Freeman was held under 3.9 yards per carry for the fifth time in his past sixth appearances, while his two catches tied a season low. Though he has garnered double-digit carries in all but two appearances thus far in 2019, Freeman possesses just one rushing TD heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars' bottom-three rush defense.