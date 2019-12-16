Play

Baker notched 12 tackles (six solo), one defended pass and one interception during Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Baker notched his first interception of the season during Sunday's loss. He also matched his career-best mark for tackles in a single contest. The second-year pro is a solid fantasy option in IDP formats due to his high floor as a run stopper.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories