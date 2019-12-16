Play

Warner recorded nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 29-22 loss to Atlanta.

Warner bounced back from from a rough three-tackle performance last week. The sophomore broke the century mark in tackles (104) for the second consecutive season, even chipping in three sacks and three forced fumbles this year. Warner remains a strong IDP option heading into a matchup against the Rams, who are featuring their run game more often in the latter half of the campaign.

