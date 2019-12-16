Play

Desir (groin) is officially active for Monday's game against the Saints.

Desir logged a full practice during Saturday's session leading into the contest, signalling he was recovering nicely from injury. Now that he's officially healthy, Desir is expected to be the team's top cornerback Monday with Kenny Moore (ankle) sidelined.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories