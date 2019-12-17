Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense
McManus converted a 32-yards field goal during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.
Sunday was the second time in Denver's last four games in which McManus accounted for the Broncos' entire scoring output with a single field goal. Despite those modest outputs, McManus still ranks seventh in the league with 24 field goals. He will end the season in the Mile High air against Detroit and Oakland, owners of, respectively, the league's 26th and 28th-ranked scoring defenses.
