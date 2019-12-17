Redskins' Trey Quinn: Done for season
Quinn (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Quinn has missed the last two games, and the Redskins elected to shut him down for the year. The 24-year-old receiver was overshadowed largely by rookies Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims this year, finishing with 26 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown. Quinn should be good to go for the 2020 season.
More News
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Missing at least one more game•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Downgrades to DNP•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Making progress through protocol•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Ruled out due to concussion•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Sitting out due to concussion•
-
Redskins' Trey Quinn: Won't return Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...
-
Week 16 TE Preview: Back to Howard
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 16 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 16 WR Preview: Amendola worthy
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 16, including...
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...