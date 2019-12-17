Play

Quinn (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Quinn has missed the last two games, and the Redskins elected to shut him down for the year. The 24-year-old receiver was overshadowed largely by rookies Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims this year, finishing with 26 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown. Quinn should be good to go for the 2020 season.

