Reid (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Reid dealt with a shoulder issue earlier this season, but he hasn't been listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury over the last two weeks. Despite the assortment of injuries Reid has sustained this year, the veteran safety hasn't missed a game. There's no indication he's in danger of sitting out Sunday versus the Colts, but he'll first need to get on the practice field by Friday.

