Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still limited in practice
Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Howard logged a trio of limited practices last week before being ruled out to face the Redskins. Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the 25-year-old is "status quo," per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, a hint that Howard still hasn't been cleared for contact. In the event that Howard is ultimately unable to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday, Miles Sanders will once again head Philadelphia's backfield while Boston Scott operates in a change-of-pace role.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Held out once again•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Gets questionable tag for Week 15•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Not cleared for contact•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still waiting for clearance•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Still limited Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Howard: Remains sidelined Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Cook, Godwin updates
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...