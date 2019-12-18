Play

Howard (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Howard logged a trio of limited practices last week before being ruled out to face the Redskins. Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the 25-year-old is "status quo," per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, a hint that Howard still hasn't been cleared for contact. In the event that Howard is ultimately unable to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday, Miles Sanders will once again head Philadelphia's backfield while Boston Scott operates in a change-of-pace role.

