Steelers' Vance McDonald: Returns to full practice
McDonald (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.
That's a step in the right direction for McDonald, but as of Wednesday he's still in the NFL's concussion protocol. The tight end will thus look to gain medical clearance in the days leading up to Sunday's game against the Jets.
