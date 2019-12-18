Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Logs limited practice

Landry (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

If things progress the way they have the past couple of weeks, look for Landry -- who caught five of eight targets for 23 yards in Week 15's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals -- to practice fully Friday and approach Sunday's game against the Ravens minus an injury designation.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories