Moreau (hamstring) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.

Moreau suffered the injury during the closing stages of Sunday's loss to the Eagles and isn't well enough to begin the week on the practice field. The 25-year-old will have two more practices to prove whether he's healthy enough to play Week 16.

