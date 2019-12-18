Rams' Rob Havenstein: Not on injury report
Havenstein (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Havenstein managed to practice in full last week, but he was ultimately unable to suit up for Week 15's tilt against the Cowboys. Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday "we're just evaluating that situation and waiting for Rob to come back to that point where he is powerful and as strong as he was in the past," according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.
