Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Dealing with calf injury

Hicks missed Wednesday's practice due to a calf injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hicks has dealt with calf concerns in each of the last three seasons and even missed four games in 2018 as a result. Considering his rich injury history, the Cardinals may be taking a cautious approach with the NFL's fifth-leading tackler (130), who also has recorded three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks in the current campaign. Hicks will have two more chances to get on the practice field this week before the team potentially gives him a game-day designation.

