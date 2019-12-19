Play

Haden did not practice Thursday due to a foot injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Haden wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, so his foot injury could have been sustained during practice. In the event that Haden were forced to miss any time, Mike Hilton and Artie Burns (illness) would be candidates to start at cornerback across from Steven Nelson.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories