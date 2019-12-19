Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Draws questionable tag
Davis is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Texans, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Davis suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's practice and was limited as a result. The second-year pro will draw his usual start at cornerback if cleared to suit up Week 16, but the final word on his availability could come down to a game-time decision.
