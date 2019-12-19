Play

Davis is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Texans, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Davis suffered an ankle injury during Thursday's practice and was limited as a result. The second-year pro will draw his usual start at cornerback if cleared to suit up Week 16, but the final word on his availability could come down to a game-time decision.

More News

