Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go

Hopkins (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers after returning to a full practice Thursday.

Hopkins sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to a full session Thursday paves the way for the Texans' top wideout to suit up this weekend. 14 games into his 2019 campaign, Hopkins -- who has topped 100 receiving yards in back-to-back outings -- has logged a fantasy-friendly 99/1,142/7 stat line.