Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go
Hopkins (illness) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers after returning to a full practice Thursday.
Hopkins sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to a full session Thursday paves the way for the Texans' top wideout to suit up this weekend. 14 games into his 2019 campaign, Hopkins -- who has topped 100 receiving yards in back-to-back outings -- has logged a fantasy-friendly 99/1,142/7 stat line.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Returns to practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Under the weather•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Season-high receiving total in loss•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leads team with 64 yards•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Finds end zone twice in Week 12 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...